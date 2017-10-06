Hillcrest Middle School band director arrested for sexual contac - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hillcrest Middle School band director arrested for sexual contact with student

Tuscaloosa police arrested Hillcrest Middle School's band director on Friday.

Police say 28-year-old Christopher Albert Knight was charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student younger than 19.

After investigating a report of allegations against Knight, police found probable cause to arrest him.

Knight is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $5,000.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

