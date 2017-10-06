Bank robbery suspect sought in Cullman

Cullman police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

A man who claimed he was armed, but never showed a weapon, came into the Traditions Bank Main Branch on Highway 31 Friday morning, according to Cullman police.

Authorities say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was last seen wearing a blue cap and a grey t-shirt. He was last seen southbound on Highway 31 in a dark colored Jeep Liberty with a wheel on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cullman Police Department at 256-775-7170.

