FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate will mean wet, windy weekend

Nate remains a tropical storm at this hour and will likely not become a hurricane until sometime Saturday. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Coastal Alabama. With water temperatures in the 80s and favorable wind conditions, Nate will likely reach Category 1 hurricane strength by Saturday evening. At this point, the landfall will likely be somewhere between New Orleans to the west and Pensacola to the east. We will have a better idea on where this will happen later Friday night. At any rate, we're expecting 2-4 foot storm surge along the coast with winds between 70-80 mph to the right side of the system. Nate will make landfall either as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane. The system is expected to move quickly inland and turn quickly to the northeast.

The farther east the track will mean a much more limited tornado threat in Central Alabama. At this point, the storm prediction center is keeping the tornado threat Saturday and Sunday south of I-85 and extending to the Gulf Coast. We will keep an eye on these conditions for any changes.

Locally, we will begin seeing the impacts of Nate late Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s on Saturday. Rain chances will climb to around 60 percent during the afternoon and evening. The weather will be overcast with temperatures in the 70s for Race for the Cure. We could see a few bands of rain for the UAB game at Legion field. The best chances for rain will happen after 2 p.m. Heavier rainfall will impact our area Saturday evening.

Expect some periods of heavy rainfall on Sunday with breezy conditions. Winds should range between 20 and 30 mph. It is likely we will see a wind advisory issued. Nate could mean between 2-3 inches of rainfall, but no flooding is expected. The remnants of Nate should clear the area by late Sunday night. We will continue to see wet weather through Monday.

This is an evolving weather setup. Stay close to weather information this weekend, especially the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.