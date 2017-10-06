Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Box Turtle. Box turtles disperse and facilitate germination of certain plant seeds. When frightened, box turtles retract their head, tail, and limbs into their shell and clamp it shut. Birmingham Zoo Rocks is all day tomorrow! This is an all-new event on the Zoo's brand new Henley Park event lawn. Children who bring their own painted rock will receive FREE admission on October 7. There will be painted Zoo themed rocks hidden in Henley Park for kids to find. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

