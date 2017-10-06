Possible homicide under investigation in Hueytown

Hueytown police are investigating a possible homicide.

Authorities were called to the 6400 block of John's Road around 9 a.m. Friday afer a passerby saw a body on the side of the road.

Hueytown's Police Chief Mickey Willis says the victim is a black male and he was partially clothed.

WBRC will update this story as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.