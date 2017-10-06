Man dies two months after being run over, suspect charged with murder

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man run over by an acquaintance on August 6th in Tarrant as Robert Eugene Pearmon, 58, from Moody.



Pearmon was taken off life support October 5 at 9 a.m.



Tarrant police say Joshua Ray Allen, 37, was charged with murder on August 6 because Pearmon wasn't expected to survive.



Pearmon is in the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 bond.



Tarrant police say Allen and Pearmon got into a fight around 4am on August 6th. Police say Allen then got in his car and ran over Pearmon near the intersection of 5th Ave. and 11th St. in Robinwood.



Pearmon went to UAB Hospital and was put on life support.



WBRC is continuing to get information about this case. Please check back for updates.

