Seared Scallops with Pumpkin & Leeks

Ingredients:
8 large scallops,
2 cups Pumpkin, roasted and pureed
1 cup Leeks, Sliced thinly
1 tablesoon butter
1 teaspoon of Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat 2 sauté pans to medium high heat.
Add butter to sauté pan with leeks, salt & pepper.
Sauté until tender but not browned about 3 minutes.
Season dry scallops with salt and pepper.
Add 1 tsp. olive oil to pan and pan-sear scallops for 2-3 minutes total until desired doneness.
Place warm scallops on pumpkin puree and sautéed leeks.
*Pumpkin Puree: Cut pumpkin in half. Remove seeds and bake in oven at 350 covered with foil 1 hour.
Allow to cool slightly then remove pumpkin with ice cream scoop and puree pumpkin in blender.
