Seared Scallops with Pumpkin & Leeks

Ingredients:

8 large scallops,

2 cups Pumpkin, roasted and pureed

1 cup Leeks, Sliced thinly

1 tablesoon butter

1 teaspoon of Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat 2 sauté pans to medium high heat.

Add butter to sauté pan with leeks, salt & pepper.

Sauté until tender but not browned about 3 minutes.

Season dry scallops with salt and pepper.

Add 1 tsp. olive oil to pan and pan-sear scallops for 2-3 minutes total until desired doneness.

Place warm scallops on pumpkin puree and sautéed leeks.

*Pumpkin Puree: Cut pumpkin in half. Remove seeds and bake in oven at 350 covered with foil 1 hour.

Allow to cool slightly then remove pumpkin with ice cream scoop and puree pumpkin in blender.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.