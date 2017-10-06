All-clear given at UA after suspicious package report

Police issued an all-clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package on the University of Alabama campus.
The Rose Administration Building, as well as adjacent buildings, were closed, according to the school's Twitter account.
Officers say the package is not a threat.
The buildings are reopening.
