All-clear given at UA after suspicious package report - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

All-clear given at UA after suspicious package report

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer) (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Police issued an all-clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package on the University of Alabama campus. 

The Rose Administration Building, as well as adjacent buildings, were closed, according to the school's Twitter account. 

Officers say the package is not a threat. 

The buildings are reopening.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly