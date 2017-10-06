Mickey's Weather Kid: Lacey

Mickey had a great helper this morning. Lacey, 10, is from Vinemont and is in the 5th grade.

She's involved in singing, cheerleading, basketball and softball and loves the weather. As a 4th grader, Lacey gave the weather forecast for the day

over the intercom at her school one day a week.

Lacey also loves to give the forecast to her mom's co-workers.

Congratulations Lacey on being Mickey's Weather Kid!

