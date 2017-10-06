Mickey's Weather Kid: Lacey

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package on the University of Alabama campus.More >>
According to authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, their department is assisting the Leeds Police Department with the investigation of an officer involved shooting.
The Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Regional Medical Center is offering free clinical breast screenings for women with little or no insurance on Monday, October 9, from 5 - 7 p.m. On Monday, October 16, from 5 - 7 p.m., the Cancer Center will hold another screening event, specifically for the Latina American community.
It's another nice morning for us, with temps in the 50s to 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies today, highs in the mid to upper 80s and east winds around 5 mph.
The city of Tuscaloosa was close to a plan to fix some parking problems, but that plan fell through.
