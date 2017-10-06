Downtown T-Town Fall Entertainment District extended

The Downtown T-Town Fall Entertainment District will continue for at least one more weekend. The Tuscaloosa City Council has voted to extend the designation to include this weekend, October 6 and 7.



The entertainment district designation allows people to carry alcoholic beverages, with restrictions, throughout part of Downtown Tuscaloosa, during certain hours.

The city initially voted for a three week test run, then voted to add this weekend.

The council is expected to revisit the issue and possibly extend the designation through early 2018, as well as extend the geographical boundaries.

Dan Robinson, the owner of Cravings, brought the initial request before the council. He said the idea was to keep people in Downtown Tuscaloosa longer on Alabama football weekends, as well as encourage Tuscaloosa residents to spend time Downtown, visiting the retail businesses in the area.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.