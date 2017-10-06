Free breast cancer screenings offered in Tuscaloosa

The Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Regional Medical Center is offering free clinical breast screenings for women with little or no insurance on Monday, October 9, from 5 - 7 p.m. On Monday, October 16, from 5 - 7 p.m., the Cancer Center will hold another screening event, specifically for the Latina American community.



Organizers ask women to pre-register. Call (205) 759-7833 to pre-register.



The screenings are for women age 40 and older with no personal history of breast cancer and who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months. The event is open to residents of the following counties: Tuscaloosa, Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Marengo and Perry.



Manderson Cancer Center Patient Navigator Katrina Lewis says for some women with insurance, their plan may not cover a mammogram until they are older. Organizers want to make sure those women take advantage of this event.



“By ‘little insurance,’ we're talking about if their insurance may not cover for a mammogram until they're age 50,” Lewis said. “We don't want anyone missing out on a mammogram that's needed, just due to insurance coverage.”



Lewis says in previous years, the screening event has detected cases of breast cancer. She wants women to know that breast cancer can be cured, particularly if it is caught early.



Lewis says if a concern is found or further testing is needed, help getting the necessary treatment will be available for women who need it.



There is also help available throughout the rest of the year, through the Mammogram Assistance Line. This helps to provide mammograms and breast ultrasounds to women and men who may need one before the October event, or if they have had a mammogram in less than a year, but a problem arises.

Lewis says a patient would first need to see a healthcare provider, and can be referred to the Assistance Line for further care.



Funding for both of the programs is provided by The DCH Foundation.



