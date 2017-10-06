FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate could bring strong to severe storms our way

It's another nice morning for us, with temps in the 50s to 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies today, highs in the mid to upper 80s and east winds around 5 mph.

It should be a great night for football in Alabama..with temps in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop into the low 70s with southeast winds around 5 mph.

We really need to pay attention to tropical storm Nate's developments this weekend. The rain should hold off for the Race For The Cure tomorrow morning. Temps are expected to be in the 70s with increasing clouds. If you're headed to Auburn's home game take your rain gear, as we could see showers developing. UAB plays at home too and we could see showers there late in the game.

The good part of Nate will be that it will provide our state with some much-needed rainfall, the bad part, of course, is the fact that we could see strong to severe storms with damaging winds and some isolated tornadoes into east Alabama. Landfall for Nate is expected early Sunday morning into coastal Mississippi, as a Category-1 hurricane with sustained winds around 80 mph.

We will continue to have updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app through the weekend.

