New parking deck deal in Tuscaloosa fails

The city of Tuscaloosa was close to a plan to fix some parking problems, but that plan fell through.

Tuscaloosa city leaders were on board to have a parking deck placed in Temerson Square.

But the developers couldn't come up with the money to hold up their end of the bargain.

Lots and lots of walking is what Jordan Carter a senior at the University of Alabama does around campus and downtown.

“When we do find spots downtown they tend to be very far from where we are trying to go and no one wants walk that far,” said Carter.

And just when he thought parking relief was coming to give his legs a break, he found out it's a no go for a new parking deck.

“It's very disappointing because you know it brings a little bit of hope that there will be more parking easier to park. I'll just keep getting parking tickets wherever I park,” said Carter.

“For people who are concerned about parking downtown, I would say to use the deck that is by Government Plaza,” said City Councilman Matt Calderone.

Although that deck is available the city recognizes with a growing population they need even more parking where the attractions are and that's downtown.

“Meet with some of our downtown constituents and talk about possible alternatives for parking upgrades in downtown,” said Calderone.

Those options include either upgrading their existing deck or finding other locations a new deck could go.

One thing's for sure whatever happens some said they just want parking that's out of harm's way.

“ Regular spaces aren't as safe as a parking deck uh parking decks provide safety the streets does not provide,” said Carter.

Calderone said they still have half a million dollars of bond allocated money to improve downtown parking.

