Criminology Professor weighs in on Las Vegas shooter fame debate

A University of Alabama professor weighs on the debate about mass shooters gaining fame.

Criminology professor Adam Lankford studies mass shooting news coverage, teaming up with over 147 experts from around the country.

Many are former FBI agents, psychologists and more, all found many mass shooters in recent history have indicated they are doing it to make a name for themselves, even in death.

For example, with the 2012 Sandy Hook shooter, Lankford said online search history showed he was studying other mass shooters and taking part in online debates about what makes them famous.

"Details about the offenders and what happened during the attack it's not actually listing the attacker's name right so I've actually done studies where I don't mention the attacker's name at all I just say 2017 Las Vegas Shooter,” said Lankford.

Lankford said not saying the shooter's name or publishing his picture could stop copycats, since they wouldn't get credit in the media, for committing a deadly mass shooting.

