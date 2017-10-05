Doctors recommend breast cancer self exams as early as 18 years old

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. A sobering statistic, but there are preventable steps you can take.

It really goes to show just how important it is to stay on top of those appointments. And the stigma of not worrying about breast health until you are nearing 40 needs to be thrown out the window. A specialized breast cancer surgeon we spoke with says that women need to start self-examinations as early as 18 years old.

The only reason it is usually on people’s radar early is because they have family history, but Dr. Parker says that needs to change because most women that are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.

Breast cancer patients at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center get assigned a team of doctors. Dr. Parker says their treatment doesn’t just treat the disease, but the whole patient offering everything they need to overcome this obstacle including support groups, yoga, massages, fertility specialist, and much more.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.