Dog complaint leads to officer-involved shooting in Leeds; 1 dead

According to authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, their department is assisting the Leeds Police Department with the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened at 6:45 Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Melissa Circle in Leeds. Officers originally responded to the area on a dog complaint but heard shots fired nearby.

They turned around to discover an armed man.

They told him to drop his weapon but police say he refused. Police say the suspect opened fire on the officers.

That's when an officer fired his weapon.

The suspect was struck and killed by the gunfire.

The dog was shot before officers arrived. It is wounded but is still alive.

The officer who fired his gun is on leave.

No other details are currently available. Check this story later for any updates.

