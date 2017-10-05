Buddy Davidson to attend 700th consecutive Auburn football game

Buddy Davidson will attend his 700 consecutive Auburn football game on Saturday when the Tigers host Ole Miss.More >>
Auburn's 100 points in their first two SEC games is a program best and with Jarrett Stidham leading the league in completion percentage, they look to continue that dominance.More >>
Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
It's definitely not fun to be the University of Tennessee head football coach right now, especially after the team you lead just got blasted at home by Georgia 41-0.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
After two prevoius failed attempts, the Troy Trojans finally got their upset victory in Death Valley over LSU. The Trojans improved to 4-1 with the 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday night.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
