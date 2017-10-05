Buddy Davidson to attend 700th consecutive Auburn football game

Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.

Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.

Buddy Davidson will attend his 700 consecutive Auburn football game on Saturday when the Tigers host Ole Miss.

Davidson, who has attended every Auburn football game since 1957, will end his streak this weekend.

“The streak started in 1957. He came here as a student and then was hired on under Coach Jordan. It’s his job that really turned it into a streak,” said Davidson’s wife Fran Davidson.

Buddy was a student manager for the football team before becoming a sports information director, and an assistant athletics director at Auburn.

“It’s not like he said I’m going to see how many games I’m going to, it just kind of happened,” added Fran.

The Montgomery native started his streak in the middle of Auburn’s national championship season and has spent the past 61 seasons attending everyone home and away football game. “It’s emotional. It’s been a journey. He had a stroke three years ago, but we still found a way for him to attend every game. This is what he loves to do. He loves his school,” said Fran.

Auburn and Ole Miss kickoff at 11 a.m.

