Hoover schools discussing plans for Riverchase Middle School property

Right now, the parking lot is empty and the doors are locked.

However, if Hoover school leaders get what they're proposing the old Riverchase Middle School building could soon be filled with students interested in pursuing some sort of skilled trade.

"That's a curriculum gap that we have known about for several years, been seeking ways to address, and this facility seems to fit the bill," said Dr. Ron Dodson, assistant superintendent for instruction.

Dodson said what is being proposed for the Riverchase property, which the school system is purchasing from Pelham, is a career training center.

Students from both Hoover High and Spain Park would be able to go there for classes in possibly things like construction, welding, masonry, the list goes on and on.

"We feel like our best balance is, let's get them ready for college, to the largest extent that we can. And then give them that choice," said Dodson.

He also believes this will help with school overcrowding at the high school level.

As for what this will mean for the high schools' existing academy programs, Dodson said there are no immediate plans to move them to the Riverchase campus.

"We're not really looking at them right now. Not to say we won't at some point in the future. It's a possibility that we can't take off the table entirely, but that's not what we want to do," he said.

If the proposal is approved, the goal is to have the new facility opened next fall.

