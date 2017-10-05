Jefferson County leaders preparing for Nate

Jefferson County leaders are watching Tropical Storm Nate. "This is October. This is a tropical storm. It can produce tornadoes. Be aware," said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is continuing to monitor updates about Nate. Coker said the storm could end up causing some problems for the county and central Alabama. “We have a couple of risks with this storm. Heavy rain. So plan to watch for spot flooding. We should have wind gusts. Wind gust potential around 50 miles an hour," Coker said.

There is concern about a lot of tree damage. Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said work crews with roads and transportation will be on call ready to move at a moment's notice. "We will monitor the weather. We will make sure we have staff available to go out and do whatever it takes in order to clear the roadway if you have trees falling and bad weather in Jefferson County," Petelos said.

The EMA's biggest concern is that people in Jefferson County may not pay attention to weather conditions over the weekend and may become complacent. "There is always a concern. We think back here locally to June. We had a tropical system come through and damaged Fairfield severely," Coker said.

As always, Coker and EMA advises people have multiple ways to get weather reports over the weekend, a weather radio, or our WBRC weather app.

