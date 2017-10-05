2 employees cleared in Bessemer City HS grade-changing incident

Jefferson County leaders are watching Tropical Storm Nate. "This is October. This is a tropical storm. It can produce tornadoes. Be aware," said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker.More >>
Jefferson County leaders are watching Tropical Storm Nate. "This is October. This is a tropical storm. It can produce tornadoes. Be aware," said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker.More >>
Ask Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum if she ever thought her son would be the mayor of Birmingham and her answer may surprise you.More >>
Ask Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum if she ever thought her son would be the mayor of Birmingham and her answer may surprise you.More >>
Two employees are now cleared, and two more are expected to have a due process hearing on Oct. 26 in regards to grades being changed at Bessemer City High School.More >>
Two employees are now cleared, and two more are expected to have a due process hearing on Oct. 26 in regards to grades being changed at Bessemer City High School.More >>
Since 1996, On Tap Sports Cafe has been an anchor on the corner of Birmingham’s Lakeview district. So it was surprising to many to find a note on the front door Monday saying, “We're moving”.More >>
Since 1996, On Tap Sports Cafe has been an anchor on the corner of Birmingham’s Lakeview district. So it was surprising to many to find a note on the front door Monday saying, “We're moving”.More >>
Right now, the parking lot is empty and the doors are locked. However, if Hoover school leaders get what they're proposing the old Riverchase Middle School building could soon be filled with students interested in pursuing some sort of skilled trade.More >>
Right now, the parking lot is empty and the doors are locked. However, if Hoover school leaders get what they're proposing the old Riverchase Middle School building could soon be filled with students interested in pursuing some sort of skilled trade.More >>