2 employees cleared in Bessemer City HS grade-changing incident

Two employees are now cleared and two more are expected to have a due process hearing on Oct. 26 in regards to grades being changed at Bessemer City High School.

There were also some administrative changes made in the midst of the investigation and some of those are now permanent.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart first confirmed back in August that grades were changed.

However, he said at the time, he did not think there was any malicious intent behind the move, and that there was no evidence the changes were made to help any one student.

He hinted, part of the problems might have been procedural issues.

Thursday, Stewart confirmed that High School Principal Reggie Ware was one of those cleared in this investigation, but at the same time he has been reassigned to the alternative school.

That led to several other staffing changes becoming permanent.

In addition to Ware moving, Former Middle school principal Albert Soles, takes over permanently at the high school.

LaRhonda Aikerson takes over at the middle school. She had been transferred from Abrams Elementary.

Also, Armentress Robinson stays on as the acting principal at Abrams. That job still has to be posted.

All the moves were approved by the board this week.

When asked why Principal Reggie Ware was moved, when he was cleared, Dr. Stewart said he simply felt it was in the "best interest" of the school district.

