Bump stocks debate continues; Hoover gun shop owner weighs in

The debate over bump stocks continues.

Bump stocks are used to convert rifles into rapid-fire weapons.

Stephen Paddick had bump stocks in the Las Vegas attack.

"We received inquiries, a dozen, two dozen, over the last day and a half," said Gene Smith, co-owner of Hoover Tactical Firearms.

Smith said bump stocks were a fad back in 2010 but interest dropped until this week.

"After two years, the fad went away. In fact, we could hardly give them away in the last three or four years. We sat on several," Smith said.

Mark's Outdoor's down the road has also been hit with two dozen requests this week.

In 2010, the ATF ruled the bump stocks were not covered by the Gun Control Act or the National Firearms Act. Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell released this statement.

I am a fierce believer in the Second Amendment, but enough is enough. We need to close dangerous loopholes in gun safety laws.

Other Alabama congressmen have not responded to our request at this time for their position on bump stocks.

In a statement, the NRA said:

The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

As a businessman, Smith will tell you banning bump stocks will not affect his bottom line but he is concerned what it could lead to as to gun rights.

"If they have a way to get entry into second amendment issues, it's just going to be the start. Once they get a foot, leg, it won't be the last," Smith said.

