Female journalism students at the UA react to Cam Newton's controversial comment

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," Carolina Panther Quarterback Cam Newton said in response to a female reporter’s question during a press conference Wednesday.

Few people are laughing following Newton's answer, including Laney Howard.

"As a female in this industry, there's a constant need to prove yourself," Laney Howard explained.

She's a 20-year-old UAPR major who wants a career in sports entertainment.

"You are there for a reason, that you have a passion for that," Howard added.

She is one of several students in a News Writing and Reporting Lab class at the University of Alabama reacting to Cam's comment.

"I don't think there's a difference in terms of what someone can know just being male or female. I think there is a difference whether or not you played," Howard went on to say.

"I was like what? What's going on so I looked more into it," Paige Dauer went on to say.

Dauer wants to be a sports broadcaster.

She said even though the ranks of female sports reporters have grown over the years, she worries about them be treated seriously.

"I know it's a man's world. Once you get into a male dominant sport, I've thought about that, so I tried to work on my questions so they won't sound silly," Dauer said.

A spokesman for the Carolina Panthers says Newton regretted making the comments.

