FIRST ALERT: Tropical weather expected locally Sunday and Monday

Comfortable weather remains in the forecast over the next few days. An easterly wind is helping keep the dew points in the 50s and the humidity down. Expect temperatures to remain warm Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 80s with temperatures in the 70s during the early evening. Expect overnight lows to fall into the mid 60s.

Friday will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with rain-free conditions through the evening. The high school kick off temperatures will be around 78 degrees.

The changes begin happening over the weekend. Saturday morning should be mainly dry with only a small chance for rain during the early afternoon. If you're going to Race for the Cure at Regions Field, the weather looks comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s. I do not expect rain, but the sky will be have plenty of clouds. The UAB game looks mostly dry as well with a few showers toward the 4th quarter. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. In Auburn, the rain chances will be around 40-percent at game time. We will see a better rain coverage Saturday evening and especially on Sunday. This rain is directly connected with Nate.

Tropical Storm Nate: Nate will keep the weather active through Monday. It is too early for specifics locally, but I do feel confident we will see some beneficial rain Sunday and Monday. There are questions concerning the track and intensity of Nate. Models are still in disagreement and we will not likely have a good idea until Friday evening when the storm is north of the Yucatan.

If we end up with the majority of Alabama on the east side of the system, we could end up with a low-end tornado threat Sunday evening or Monday. It is too early to make that call right now since we are not sure of the landfall or intensity. There are some models that actually intensify the storm and others which weaken it considerably.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the landfall sometime Sunday afternoon/evening near Biloxi, MS. Keep in mind this track will likely shift either west or east. It would be a good idea to consider adjusting weekend beach plans based on the current data.

We will continue to have updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app tonight and through the weekend.

