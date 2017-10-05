FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Alabama Gulf Coast

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for coastal South Alabama and some Northwest Florida counties. There is a hurricane watch in effect for part of Mississippi and Louisiana.

We can expect Tropical Storm Nate will keep the weather active through early Monday. Right now, Nate remains a weak tropical storm with max winds around 40mph. It is too early for specifics locally, but I do feel confident we will see some beneficial rain Sunday and Monday. There are questions concerning the track and intensity of Nate.

Models are still in disagreement and we will not likely have a good idea until tomorrow evening when the storm is north of the Yucatan. If we end up with the majority of Alabama on the east side of the system, we could end up with a low-end tornado threat Sunday evening. It is too early to make that call right now since we are not sure of the landfall or intensity. There are some models that actually intensify the storm and others which weaken it considerably.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the landfall sometime Sunday afternoon/evening near Biloxi, MS. Keep in mind this track will likely shift either west or east. It would be a good idea to consider adjusting weekend beach plans based on the current data.

We will continue to have updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app tonight and through the weekend.

