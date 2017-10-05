Tuscaloosa County commissioners want state engineers to study intersections where crashes happened

Tuscaloosa County Commissioners have asked for the state's help to address concerns about a stretch on Highway 43.

On Wednesday, commissioners authorized the county engineer to request the Alabama Department of Transportation perform a traffic study where Lary Lake Road and Bone Camp Road intersect with Highway 43.

Commissioner Stan Acker worries if that area is becoming more dangerous for drivers.

"There have been several accidents through the years. Some with fatalities, unfortunately. And we've realized a growing amount of traffic in that area as well," said Acker.

Currently there are only caution lights at the those intersections.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.