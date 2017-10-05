FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: The track of Nate continues to shift west

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nate is impacting Nicaragua and set to graze the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and then emerge across the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday. The track of Nate continues to shift westward with each update from the National Hurricane Center. The center of Nate is forecast to cross near New Orleans and Mobile on Sunday morning and then track northeast with time across Central Alabama.

The threat for hurricane force winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast will increase this weekend. It is still too early however to specify the exact timing, location, or magnitude of these impacts.

Based on the current forecast track, it puts the bad side of Nate across parts of Alabama, especially east and southeast. There is still a ton of track uncertainty. We advise everyone from Alabama to the Panhandle of Florida to keep up with this evolving forecast and potential impacts from Nate. The eastern side of the center will experience the worst wind, rain, storm surge and threat for spin up tornadoes.

There is still a ton of wiggle room with this system and I don't doubt the forecast track will continue to change.

SHORT TERM FORECAST: The weather through Friday will remain tame, dry and mild.

SATURDAY: If you are attending the Race for the Cure, it looks dry. Those attending the UAB game or Auburn game for example will need to pack a poncho due to an increasing chance for rain during the day as Gulf moisture increases as Nate gets closer. There is a greater chance for rain in Auburn versus Birmingham. If you have plans to head to the Gulf Coast, be mindful of the approaching system and potential weather and ocean conditions going downhill.

Keep up with the latest alerts and updates though the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

