FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: The track of Nate continues to shift west

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nate is impacting Nicaragua and set to graze the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and then emerge across the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday. The track of Nate continues to shift westward with each update from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nate is impacting Nicaragua and set to graze the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and then emerge across the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday. The track of Nate continues to shift westward with each update from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Anniston police say a man was doused with gasoline and set on fire during an altercation Wednesday night.More >>
Anniston police say a man was doused with gasoline and set on fire during an altercation Wednesday night.More >>
The Jefferson County Commission has voted down a waste treatment company's variance to operate within JeffCo zoning.More >>
The Jefferson County Commission has voted down a waste treatment company's variance to operate within JeffCo zoning.More >>
The Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force (SSFCTF) received information on Sept. 27 that two suspects were using stolen identities and cloned credit cards in the Birmingham metro area.More >>
The Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force (SSFCTF) received information on Sept. 27 that two suspects were using stolen identities and cloned credit cards in the Birmingham metro area.More >>
Four teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 15, face burglary charges following an incident at Rudd Middle School.More >>
Four teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 15, face burglary charges following an incident at Rudd Middle School.More >>