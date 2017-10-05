Anniston man doused with gasoline, set on fire

Anniston police say a man was doused with gasoline and set on fire during an altercation Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to an assault report at a residence in the 500 block of 12 1/2 Street.

A 57-year-old man stabbed a 56-year-old man, who then poured gasoline on the 57-year-old and ignited the gas.

The 57-year-old was flown to UAB Hospital with severe burns to about 80 percent of his body, according to police.

The 56-year-old was taken to RMC Hospital. Authorities say his legs caught fire during the altercation.

Police say it appeared one or both men had been drinking.

Both men are in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not brought charges against either man.

