Roasted Garlic Polenta

Ingredients:
3 heads garlic, halved crosswise
2 tbls extra-virgin olive oil
sea salt
3 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups whole milk
1 1/2 cups dried polenta
1/3 cup mascarpone or cream cheese
1 tbsl unsalted butter
freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees
Place garlic halves, cut side up in a small shallow baking dish. Brush each with olive oil and season with salt.
Cover dish tightly with foil and transfer to preheated oven. Roast garlic until golden and soft, 45-50 min.
Remove dish from oven, uncover, and set aside until garlic is cool enough to handle. Use a fork or potato masker to crush the roasted garlic into a paste.
Medium saucepan over medium/high heat: add chicken broth and milk; bring to a boil. While whisking, slowly pour polenta into boiling milk and reduce heat to maintain simmer. Cook polenta, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until grains are completely tender.
Remove saucepan from heat and stir in mascarpone, butter, and roasted garlic paste. Taste and adjust with salt/pepper.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.