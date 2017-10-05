Roasted Garlic Polenta

Ingredients:

3 heads garlic, halved crosswise

2 tbls extra-virgin olive oil

sea salt

3 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups dried polenta

1/3 cup mascarpone or cream cheese

1 tbsl unsalted butter

freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Place garlic halves, cut side up in a small shallow baking dish. Brush each with olive oil and season with salt.

Cover dish tightly with foil and transfer to preheated oven. Roast garlic until golden and soft, 45-50 min.

Remove dish from oven, uncover, and set aside until garlic is cool enough to handle. Use a fork or potato masker to crush the roasted garlic into a paste.

Medium saucepan over medium/high heat: add chicken broth and milk; bring to a boil. While whisking, slowly pour polenta into boiling milk and reduce heat to maintain simmer. Cook polenta, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until grains are completely tender.

Remove saucepan from heat and stir in mascarpone, butter, and roasted garlic paste. Taste and adjust with salt/pepper.