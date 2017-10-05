JeffCo Commission votes down waste treatment company's variance - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JeffCo Commission votes down waste treatment company's variance to operate within zoning

Source: Jefferson County Commission Source: Jefferson County Commission
ADAMSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Commission has voted down a waste treatment company's variance to operate within JeffCo zoning.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says residents and business owners are concerned about the odor, drawing flies and health issues.

The company can challenge the vote in court, according to Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly