Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Edward Higginbotham.

Edward is a senior at Corner High School with a 4.29 GPA. He is an avid musician in the marching and concert band and is the CHS Drum Major. Also, he is the Vice President of the National Honor Society and senior class president. Through his course work and activities, Edward works hard every day to better himself and his community.

Edward, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.