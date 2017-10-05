2 arrested in connection with identity theft trafficking in Birmingham

The Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force (SSFCTF) received information on Sept. 27 that two suspects were using stolen identities and cloned credit cards in the Birmingham metro area.

Authorities located the suspects, Darrell Adams and Shaakira Cummings-Mcelrath, near Red Lane Road and Parkway East.

Adams was arrested and charged with identity theft, possession of encoded data and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Cummings-Mcelrath was arrested and charged with identity theft and possession of encoded data.

Both were processed through the Homewood City Jail and are from the Detroit, Michigan area, according to authorities.

