4 teens charged with burglary at Rudd Middle School

The Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force (SSFCTF) received information on Sept. 27 that two suspects were using stolen identities and cloned credit cards in the Birmingham metro area.More >>
Four teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 15, face burglary charges following an incident at Rudd Middle School.More >>
The United States Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force conducted a search warrant at the residence of Larry Savage, Jr. on Oct. 2. Authorities say multiple firearms, illegal narcotics, over $17,000 in retail merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.More >>
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Avenue R in Ensley.More >>
It's another morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s.More >>
