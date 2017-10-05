4 teens charged with burglary at Rudd Middle School

Four teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 15, face burglary charges following an incident at Rudd Middle School.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a school resource deputy assigned to the school was called to the office to review video obtained from

school bus video cameras. During a routine audit of the bus video, it was discovered that three school buses had been started and driven around the school parking lot by a group of teenagers

Using the video footage, school resource deputies were able to identify four teens involved in breaking into and moving the buses.

Authorities say the students went to Rudd Middle School and nearby Pinson Valley High School.

The investigation revealed that the teens had also broken into Rudd Middle School and stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and tablets.

The teens also vandalized the school by breaking windows and discharging fire extinguishers, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to contact each of the teenagers and their parents. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the school.

On October 4, deputies obtained juvenile petitions formally charging the teenagers second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The teens also face administrative discipline from the school system.

The names of the teens are withheld due to their age.

