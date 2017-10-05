JeffCo man arrested in connection to retail theft scheme

The United States Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force conducted a search warrant at the residence of Larry Savage, Jr. on Oct. 2.

Authorities say multiple firearms, illegal narcotics, over $17,000 in retail merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.

Savage was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and second-degree receiving stolen property.

The thefts occurred from retail locations in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa and Cullman counties.

Authorities say the stolen merchandise was subsequently sold in several locations throughout Alabama.

Savage is being held in the Jefferson County Jail. No word on bond.

