Man shot, killed on Avenue R in Ensley identified

Police responded to a fatal shooting at Avenue R in Ensley Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ladarius Cooper.

Authorities found Cooper in the driver's seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Cooper was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Witnesses say someone was in the car with him, but police were not able to locate any additional passengers at the scene.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

