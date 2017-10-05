Quick Beefy Pasta with Spinach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Quick Beefy Pasta with Spinach

Ingredients:

12 oz. uncooked penne pasta
1 lb. 90% lean ground beef
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 24-oz. can pasta sauce
1 5-oz. package fresh baby spinach
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile, cook ground beef, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic in a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until beef is browned, about 6 minutes, stirring to crumble. 
Stir in pasta sauce. Bring to a simmer. Stir in spinach, and cook 1 minute longer or just until spinach wilts. 
Stir in pasta. Sprinkle with cheese, and stir gently until cheese melts.

Nutrition -per serving : 470 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 29 g protein; 56 g carbohydrate; 
3 g fiber; 700 mg sodium

