Quick Beefy Pasta with Spinach

Ingredients:

12 oz. uncooked penne pasta

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 24-oz. can pasta sauce

1 5-oz. package fresh baby spinach

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, cook ground beef, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic in a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until beef is browned, about 6 minutes, stirring to crumble.

Stir in pasta sauce. Bring to a simmer. Stir in spinach, and cook 1 minute longer or just until spinach wilts.

Stir in pasta. Sprinkle with cheese, and stir gently until cheese melts.

Nutrition -per serving : 470 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 29 g protein; 56 g carbohydrate;

3 g fiber; 700 mg sodium

