FIRST ALERT: A Category 1 hurricane could bring strong to severe storms our way

It's another morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Count on mostly sunny skies again today with highs near 85-degrees and winds out of the east around 5 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows around 62 and calm winds.

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: We now have Tropical Storm Nate. The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall and spin up tornadoes. It is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts. Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

The cone of uncertainty is about 400 miles from west to east and that means the track could easily shift. It looks like the greatest impacts will be felt on Saturday night through Sunday. The greatest chance for spin up tornadoes remember is on the eastern side of the track. At this time, it might be the perfect set up for beneficial rainfall for Central Alabama.

SHORT TERM FORECAST: Today through Friday looks mild, dry, breezy and pleasant.

SATURDAY: Keeping a chance for showers in the forecast on Saturday, especially for areas south of I-20. Auburn game looks to be impacted as the tropical system inches closer from the south. The Race for the Cure though looks dry. Chance for showers during the UAB game too. Bulk of the rain is expected on Sunday depending on the track of the tropical system.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.