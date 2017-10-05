1 person dead in Pinson house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 person dead in Pinson house fire

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
PINSON, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Pinson. 

Crews are still on the scene of the house, located in the 5600 block of Dug Hollow Road and Dewey Heights Road. 

The Fire Marshal is also on the scene. 

This story is developing. 

