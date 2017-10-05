Man in custody after chase ends at Birmingham motel

A man is in custody after a police chase ended at a Birmingham motel.

The man ran into a room at the Days Inn Birmingham/West off of Arkadelphia Road after refusing to stop during a traffic stop.

The man answered the door when officers knocked and was taken into custody, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.

He will be charged with attempting to elude, Shelton said.

