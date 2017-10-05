2 in custody after hotel standoff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

2 in custody after hotel standoff

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Two people are in custody after a standoff at a Birmingham hotel. 

The suspects were taken into custody after about an hour at the Days Inn Birmingham/West off of Arkadelphia Road. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly