2 in custody after hotel standoff

Two people are in custody after a standoff at a Birmingham hotel.More >>
Two people are in custody after a standoff at a Birmingham hotel.More >>
Bump stock attachments are getting national attention after the Las Vegas massacre.More >>
Bump stock attachments are getting national attention after the Las Vegas massacre.More >>
Wendall Ray Lewis, the former chief of security for former Governor Robert Bentley, filed a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Bentley and his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason, according to his attorney.More >>
Wendall Ray Lewis, the former chief of security for former Governor Robert Bentley, filed a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Bentley and his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason, according to his attorney.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>