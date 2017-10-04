How does a bump stock work? Experts explain

Bump stock attachments are getting national attention after the Las Vegas massacre.More >>
Bump stock attachments are getting national attention after the Las Vegas massacre.More >>
Wendall Ray Lewis, the former chief of security for former Governor Robert Bentley, filed a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Bentley and his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason, according to his attorney.More >>
Wendall Ray Lewis, the former chief of security for former Governor Robert Bentley, filed a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Bentley and his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason, according to his attorney.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Wednesday that Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney violated state ethics laws and the case has been forwarded to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Wednesday that Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney violated state ethics laws and the case has been forwarded to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>