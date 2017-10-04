Attorney: Civil lawsuit against Bentley, Mason dismissed

Gov. Robert Bentley and his former top political aide Rebekah Mason. Source: WSFA

Wendall Ray Lewis, the former chief of security for former Governor Robert Bentley, filed a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Bentley and his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason, according to his attorney.

John Saxon, Lewis' attorney, said that a judge had approved the motion Tuesday.

“Ray believed it was time to put that chapter behind him. We moved the court yesterday to dismiss remaining defendants and remaining claims,” Lewis' Attorney John Saxon said.

The lawsuit had claimed the two had a physical and sexual affair.

Bentley and Mason denied having a physical affair, but Bentley admitted to making "inappropriate comments" to Mason after audio recording surfaced of a conversation between them.

Mason resigned as Bentley's senior political aide on March 30, saying her only plans were to focus on her husband and children, who were the most important people in her life.

