FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate likely to form on Thursday

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.

The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend. At this point, landfall is expected somewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast. The cone of uncertainty is about 400 miles from west to east and that means the track could easily shift. Locally, it looks like central Alabama will see some rain this weekend but it could just be a little or it could be a lot depending on the exact track. It’s too early to know if we will see storms and if severe storms are possible.

The forecast through Friday looks mild, dry, breezy and pleasant.

SATURDAY: If you are attending the Race for the Cure, it looks dry. Those attending the UAB game or Auburn game for example will need to pack a poncho due to possible rain. There is a greater chance for rain in Auburn versus Birmingham.

If you have plans to head to the Gulf Coast, be mindful of the approaching system and potential weather and ocean conditions going downhill.

