Ethics Commission finds probable cause Judge Kim Chaney violated ethics laws

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Wednesday that Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney violated state ethics laws and the case has been forwarded to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albrittion confirmed the decision to WBRC FOX6 News but did not comment on the allegations. The vote was unanimous.

Judge Chaney has served on the bench in Cullman County since 1993.

WBRC has reached out to Chaney’s attorney for comment and will update this story when available.

