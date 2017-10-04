Ethics Commission finds probable cause Judge Kim Chaney violated ethics laws

In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, there have been multiple shootings just in the last few weeks, resulting in a series of homicides.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>
Tropical Depression #16 has not strengthened since it formed earlier Wednesday. The storm will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Wednesday that Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney violated state ethics laws and the case has been forwarded to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Wednesday that Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney violated state ethics laws and the case has been forwarded to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>
Three people are in the hospital after a four-car wreck Wednesday evening in Birmingham.More >>
Three people are in the hospital after a four-car wreck Wednesday evening in Birmingham.More >>
We all view the Las Vegas mass shootings through our own lens, including law enforcement officials.More >>
We all view the Las Vegas mass shootings through our own lens, including law enforcement officials.More >>