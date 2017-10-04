3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle wreck in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle wreck in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Three people are in the hospital after a four-car wreck Wednesday evening in Birmingham.

Paramedics say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The wreck happened on Interstate 59 North near the Ensley exit.

