Neighbors react after apartment fire in Birmingham

It was just before midnight Tuesday when flames broke out in an upstairs apartment unit in the 1400 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW.

"I had just laid down and I kept smelling smoke. So when I looked out the door and I saw all the fire I said, ‘We’ve got to go,’" recalled Anthony Clark.

He says as he and his wife ran from their second floor apartment seeing flames that he calls "as high as a towering inferno".

He says they were unable to grab anything. When they got to safety, he saw his unit was two doors down from the one that was on fire.

Clark says he knows the man and woman who live there and that they often caused problems. "They had a lot of arguments all the time and should have been gone a long time go."

Wednesday afternoon, police and fire officials wouldn’t say much, only that the situation is still under investigation.

As for Clark, he and his wife are okay, but he is still frustrated with what’s happened. "Having to start all over again and relocate, that's the frustration level," he says.

Police are questioning a person of interest in this case, but no charges have been filed nor warrants issued.

