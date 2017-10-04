Law enforcement official says gun control debate should be kept in context following Vegas shootings

We all view the Las Vegas mass shootings through our own lens, including law enforcement officials.

"If you look at it from a tactical perspective, he did everything he could to kill a lot of people and he did it in a manner - there's not a lot you can do about it,” says Lt. Danny Reid of the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

As the topic of gun control is now popping up, he says it’s important to keep in mind that what Stephen Paddock did is not the norm.

"Let's use this as a context to talk about the problems that are happening every day. This doesn't happen every day, but there are guns on the street corner every day and we can do something about that," said Reid.

Reid and his department are very familiar with that issue. In the last five years, thieves have broken in the sole gun store in their town five times.

The most recent case was a man who used a sledgehammer in hopes of getting to the weapons.

“I don't know that more legislation's what we need,” Reid says. “I think we need to use what we have and effectively prosecute these people and if you're caught with a gun, you need to do time. You don't need to be let out again because you're back on the street and you're buying a gun again.”

He understands that jails are overcrowded and feels that issue needs to be part of the debate, but in the right context. “Yes, let's have the discussion because why would you not? Let’s have the discussion. But should we necessarily 'knee jerk' to one instance? I don't think so,” he says.

