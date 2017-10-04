Center of Hope: Salvation Army cuts ribbon on new facility

Charity Navigator and GuideStar are devoted to increasing transparency of nonprofits and philanthropic giving. The websites gather information available through public filings to evaluate and grade the financial health and transparency of tax-exempt organizations.More >>
It's called the Salvation Army Center of Hope. That's exactly what it will provide to people: hope.?More >>
Construction crews on Highway 150 and Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover were working very hard Wednesday.More >>
The Tuscaloosa City School system is asking for the community's help to ensure students are reading at or above that grade level before third grade.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Commissioners approved a budget for the 2018 fiscal year on Wednesday. The $93 million dollar budget is more than $1 million more than the 2017 budget.More >>
