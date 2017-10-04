Why are gas prices still high? AAA Alabama weighs in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Why are gas prices still high? AAA Alabama weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Drivers were hoping to see lower gas prices by this fall.

That hasn’t happened.

"Actually, we thought we would be closer to where we were before the increase started and that was $2:09," Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said.

But, Ingram said the average price in Alabama is about $2.39 a gallon. At some gas stations, the price is above average.

"We have seen our price drop about 14 cents a gallon from where we were a few weeks ago. So, we are moving in the right direction. It's improving more slowly than we anticipated." Ingram said.

As for why, Ingram said demand for gasoline is higher than usual during the fall which sees a switch over to a cheaper fall grade of gasoline.

The weather has been nice and travel has been up adding to demand.

Oil rigs damaged during Hurricane Harvey remain an issue.

“Some of the oil rigs and the refineries, most of them are back online, operating as normal, but there are still a few trying to get caught up," Ingram said.

So, while you are waiting for gas prices to come down, Ingram suggests shop around and go to various gas stations and see if you find a lower gas price.

