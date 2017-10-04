Tuscaloosa school officials stress reading proficiency for younger students

The Tuscaloosa City School system is asking for the community's help to ensure students are reading at or above that grade level before third grade.

Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria said after third-grade, students are reading to learn.

And not being proficient in reading will hurt them going forward.

The school system recently invited the public to a meeting to discuss how they can partner with churches and community groups to ensure kids are reading outside of the classroom.

"The way we see it, this is a community issue to work on together and we believe by working collectively we can do more and we can do it faster," Dr. Daria said.

School leaders believe they can help groups with an after-school program by supplying them with reading materials for those kids.

