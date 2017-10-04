County commission approves new budget for Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa County Commissioners approved a budget for the 2018 fiscal year on Wednesday.

The $93 million dollar budget is more than $1 million more than the 2017 budget.

The health care benefits of county employees will stay the same, and the county is also giving those employees a 2-percent pay raise.

"We were able in this budget to continue our 31 year tradition of having pay raises for our employees, which we're very proud of," County Commissioner Stan Acker explained.

Tuscaloosa County also has $30 million in reserves.

The 2018 budget goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.